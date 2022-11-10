The PDP is faced with numerous problems back to back, the challenges did not remain at the national level of the party but also at the state level

About 2 governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are presently confused about their certainty to participate in the 2023 governorship election.

This is because the primaries that produced them are confronted with different litigations over allegations of irregularities.

The 2 powerful candidates and their states being affected are listed below:

Dauda Lawal Dare - Zamfara Ladi Adebutu - Ogun

While the court has disqualified the party from feeding candidates in the 2023 governorship primaries in Zamfara, the PDP is appealing the nullification of its primary in Ogun state.

Court nullifies PDP governorship primary in Zamfara

A federal high court in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, nullified the governorship primary of the PDP in the state for the second time in 7 weeks.

The primary had produced Dauda Lawal Dare as the party’s governorship candidate on 2 different occasions.

In his judgment, Justice Aminu Aliyu Bappa of the high court said the PDP has no candidate in the Zamfara state 2023 governorship election.

PDP Adebutu fights to reclaim governorship ticket in Ogun

Ladi Adebutu of the PDP in Ogun state is fighting to reclaim his governorship ticket in the state after the court sacked him.

On September 27, a federal high court in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, nullified the PDP governorship primary that produced Ladi Adebutu as the party’s flagbearer in the 2023 governorship election.

According to the judgment, the party must hold an all-encompassing primary with duly elected delegates.

