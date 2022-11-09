There is a prediction that Dino Melaye (PDP) and Femi Fani-Kayode (APC) will join the Labour Party soon

The claim was made by the LP's national publicity secretary, Arabambi Abayomi, on Tuesday, November 8

Abayomi said the politicians will soon join the movement of the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi 2023

The national publicity secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Arabambi Abayomi, has made some predictions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Abayomi during his reception of Reno Onokiri who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently, predicted that some Dino Melaye will join the Labour Party soon.

The Labour Party believes Melaye and FFK will join Peter Obi's movement soon (Photo: @realFFK, @_dinomelaye)

Source: Twitter

The LP's spokesman added that Femi Fani-Kayode of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will follow suit also.

Abayomi categorically stated that both Melaye and Fani-Kayode will be changing their addresses in no time and will identify with the movement that will usher in Peter Obi as the next president of Nigeria.

He assured the politicians that the national chairman of the Labour Party, Bar Julius Abure, has the capacity to lead the platform and bring Nigeria where it should be.

2023 elections: Jubilation as Reno Onokiri dumps Atiku, PDP, joins Peter Obi in Labour Party

The leadership of the Labour Party has congratulated Reno Onokiri on his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join its platform.

Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, the national publicity secretary of the LP sent the congratulatory message to Onokiri in reference to a viral video where the former PDP chieftain was praising Peter Obi for good governance during his administration in Anambra.

Quoting Reno, Abayomi said:

"I am proud of their Man, he is my friend..he made money for himself in Private Sector and he made Money for Anambra State, he never borrowed money...’

Abayomi also quoted Peter Obi as Telling Nigerians about the indivisibility of Nigeria and the need to make it work.

“I am not an ordinary man, I am a millionaire”, Peter Obi declares

Obi had revealed that he is indeed a millionaire and he has never said anything contrary to the fact.

Obi made this known in an interview he granted recently. According to him, he does need to flaunt it around that he is rich. He added that he had never claimed to be a poor man.

Source: Legit.ng