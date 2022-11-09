The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has once again expressed confidence that it will emerge victorious at the 2023 general election

PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, played down the possibility of Governor Nyesom Wike's non-support as an issue

He stated that the non-support of the Rivers state governor and his cohorts would not affect the chances of its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar at the election

FCT, Abuja - Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu said its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar does not need the support of Governor Nyesom Wike and his cohorts to emerge victorious at the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

According to Sahara Reporters, Ayu said the party will be crisis-free in due course before the commencement of the election.

Governor Nyesom Wike and four other PDP governor have vehemently renounced their support for the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Photo: Nyesom Wike, Iyorchia Ayu

He made this known Wednesday, November 9 via a statement issued by his spokesperson, Simon Imobo-Tswam.

As contained in the statement, he called on all members of the party and the major stakeholders to align and help achieve the goals of the party.

He said:

“So, at the moment, we are still talking. The cards are on the table and we are still appealing to every aggrieved stakeholder. Our opponent is the APC, and that is where our focus is.

“Yes, despite the opposition of the five governors, PDP will still win. Why do I say so? Elections are not going to be held tomorrow; we are still talking, the window is still open, and our message is that of diplomacy."

He further noted that reconciliation moves are ongoing and the party is also focused on the top prize.

Ayu said the problem of the PDP is not its members, rather it is the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The PDP before now has been in a series of crises that could be traced back to the presidential primaries of the party in May.

The aftermath of the primary election saw the party break into two factions with one being led by the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the other by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Governor Wike and four other PDP governors have kicked against the party policy of lack of inclusivity in its selection of leadership.

Some of these governors include Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, Samuel Ortom of Benue state, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state.

All five governors are against the national leadership of Senator Ayu who is from the same region as the presidential candidate Atiku.

