Before its primaries for the 2023 elections, all the senators from Bauchi state are members of the ruling APC

However, the APC no longer has a senator in the northern state as all of them have defected to the NNPP and the PDP

The senators left the APC after losing the party's primaries; two wanted to return to Senate but lost, while another one who contested for the governorship ticket also lost

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bauchi State - Ahead of the 2023 general election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost all its three senators from Bauchi state to other parties.

The senators left the party after suffering defeats in the APC's primaries conducted for the 2023 polls.

Halliru Dauda (Bauchi Central), Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi South), and Adamu Bulkachuwa (Bauchi North) have all left the APC. Photo credits: Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, Senator Halliru Dauda Jika

Source: Facebook

The senators are:

Halliru Dauda (Bauchi Central) Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi South) Adamu Bulkachuwa (Bauchi North)

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Halliru Dauda (Bauchi Central)

Senator Halliru Dauda, the incumbent Senator of Bauchi Central, did not partake in the senatorial primary.

He contested in the state's governorship primary but lost the ticket to a former Chief of Air Staff, Sadiq Baba Abubakar.

The senator defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) after his defeat.

Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi South)

Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau representing Bauchi South Senatorial District also lost his bid to return to the Senate on the platform of the APC.

He got 182 votes as he lost to Shehu Buba Umar, who scored 188 votes, among others.

Gumau also defected to the NNPP.

Adamu Bulkachuwa (Bauchi North)

Adamu Bulkachuwa, representing Bauchi North, scored zero votes in the party’s primary election for his senatorial district.

He lost to Siraj Tanko, who scored 189 votes.

Though he has not come out to officially announce his defection, multiple reports on Wednesday, November 9, indicate Senator Bulkachuwa has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, on Wednesday, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, the senator representing Kebbi North, posted a photo of Senator Bulkachuwa holding a PDP card and welcomed him to the party.

"Welcome home, it's good to have you finally join us. My friend and Distinguished colleague Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa welcome to PDP," Senator Abdullahi posted on Facebook.

2023 election: PDP reveals plot to topple APC in Borno state

In another report, the PDP is beaming with confidence, stating that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will dominate polls in Borno state in the forthcoming 2023 election.

PDP campaign spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement made available to newsmen, claims that Bola Tinubu, the flagbearer of the APC, does not have a stronghold in Borno state despite being under the leadership of an APC governor and the home state of his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

He also noted that Tinubu would find it difficult to accrue 25 percent votes across all states of the federation.

Source: Legit.ng