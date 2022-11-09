Nigeria's main opposition party seems to be gaining more grounds in the top northern state a few months before the 2023 elections

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party has received a big boost following the recent member in Bauchi state

This is as An All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator representing Bauchi North, Adamu Bulkachuwa, has dumped the ruling party in the state and joined the PDP

The ambition of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)'s standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is threatened daily following the recent defections and other happenings in the party.

The defection of prominent chieftains in the party in recent times speaks volumes and would determine to a large extent the fate of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa on Wednesday, November 9, dumped the ruling APC and joined the PDP in Bauchi state. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa dumps APC, joins PDP

In the buildup of the 2023 polls, some APC members are not happy with the leadership of the party while some are bolting their grievances inside, others have decided to stage a walkout of the party.

In fact, some are not active in the party's politics in recent days and all this could be attributed to the outcome of the APC presidential primaries as some who lost out have become silent in the party and others have moved on.

However, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has received a top APC senator into its fold.

Confirming the development, the Senator representing Bauchi North, Adamu Bulkachuwa, has backed moves to join the PDP as he showed his membership card, officially dumping the ruling APC.

Rivers Mirror confirmed the development on Wednesday, November 9, by sharing a picture of the Senator with his PDP membership card.

2023: Wike, aggrieved PDP governors to work for Bola Tinubu

In a related development, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will not be supported by five of the party's governors in his quest to be the next president of Nigeria.

Four of the governors have decided to pitch their tent with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential of the ruling APC.

While the remaining governor is said to be rooting for the emergence of Labour Party's Peter Obi at the polls.

2023: After Tinubu’s meeting with Wike, is Amaechi gradually losing relevance? Truth emerges

Meanwhile, the ongoing permutations by some top presidential candidates are leaving many political pundits and enthusiasts in awe at the moment.

Whoever thought Governor Nyesom Wike of the PDP will be in the same meeting with APC standard bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In all of these, former governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Ameachi who is a strong APC member has been continuously ignored in all these permutations.

