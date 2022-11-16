A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has voided governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba that ptoduced Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the candidate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

During the proceeding, the court on Tuesday November 15, through Justice Obiora Egwuatu called on the APC to conduct a fresh governorship primary in the state within 14 days, Leadership reports.

The court also ordered Bwacha to desist from parading himself as the APC's gubernatorial candidate for the northern state, Premium Times adds.

The verdict was delivered following an application filed by the senator representing Taraba Central, Yusuf A. Yusuf.

Arguin that the party’s governorship primary was not conducted in Taraba, Yusus asked why the APC at the national level declared Bwacha as a winner.

Source: Legit.ng