The presidential bid of the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has just hit rock bottom

His presidential campaign rally was meted with a huge blow when notorious thugs invaded the rally scene and attacked his convoy

It is unclear if Atiku is hurt or not but reports confirmed that 74 persons were hospitalised due to the attack

Borno, Maiduguri - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign rally in Borno state has been disrupted by notorious thugs.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the PDP commenced its rally in the home state of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima.

Reports have it that over 70 persons were injured during the attack on Atiku's convoy by thugs in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

In a viral video seen by Legit.ng, some of the campaign vans of the PDP were full of cracks, and thugs were seen dancing on top of the vans.

The side mirror of an 18-seater bus and a coastal bus carrying the emblem of the PDP was also broken and suspected to be vandalised by thugs.

Similarly, the video also revealed that a grey Toyota highlander believed to be part of the convey of Atiku Abubakar was also attacked by notorious thugs.

Dino Melaye confirms attack on Atiku's convoy

In another similar development, the PDP spokesperson, Dino Melaye, who confirmed the attack, disclosed that 74 persons were hospitalised due to the attack by thugs on Atiku’s convoy.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Dino stated that the attack was an attempt to distort the presidential campaign of Atiku.

He said:

“They deployed their thugs to attack our convoys with stones, sticks, machetes as we left the Shehu’s Palace to come to the Ramat Square, all in an attempt to stop our rally.”

Meanwhile, the Borno state police command is yet to issue a statement confirming the incident at the time of filing this report.

Source: Legit.ng