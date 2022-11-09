The police in Borno state have dismissed reports claiming the convoy of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was attacked

ASP Sani Shatambaya, the spokesman of the police command, however, said a suspect was arrested for attempting to attack the convoy

Shatambaya said the command is on the trail of other suspects but reiterated that the PDP presidential rally in Borno was peaceful

Maiduguri, Borno state - The police command in Borno state says it has arrested one Danladi Musa, who attempted to attack the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The command's spokesman, ASP Sani Shatambaya, made this known at a press briefing on Wednesday, November 9.

Borno police command said Atiku's convoy was not attacked in the state. Photo credit: @IAOkowa

Source: Twitter

He said the suspect was nabbed along the Airport Road with stones, noting that the command is doing everything possible to arrest other suspects, Vanguard reported.

Atiku in Borno: PDP presidential candidate not attacked

Shatambaya debunked the reports claiming Atiku was attacked just as he noted that the PDP presidential rally was conducted peacefully with no incidence of attack whatsoever.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform the general public that the mischievous reports from the social media that Atiku’s convoy was attacked was a fake news.

“It is worthy to note that one Danladi Musa, who attempted to attack the convoy of Atiku along the Airport road was arrested by the police with stones as exhibit.

“I want to urge members of the general public that the suspect is with us, and the Command is doing everything possible to arrest other suspects," the police spokesman said.

