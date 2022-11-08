Ahead of the 2023 elections, Bola Tinubu will face another hurdle in his quest to be Nigeria's next president

A court in the Nigerian capital, Abuja has ordered INEC to respond to fresh suit seeking Tinubu's disqualification

Several court cases have been instituted to disqualify the APC presidential candidate weeks before the polls

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to respond to a fresh suit seeking to disqualify the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

The plaintiff, Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, wants Tinubu disqualified over alleged breach of section 90(3) of the Electoral Act.

Tinubu's candidacy is still being challenged in court weeks before the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Vanguard newspaper reports that the court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, equally granted leave to the plaintiff to apply for an order of mandamus against the INEC national chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

It ordered the INEC chairman, the APC and Tinubu, who were all cited as 1st to 3rd defendants in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1960/2022, to file their defence before Tuesday, November 15, when it adjourned the matter to, for hearing.

Specific prayers against Bola Tinubu

Daily Sun newspaper reports that the group through its lead counsel, Mr. Jideobi Johnmary, is praying the court for:

“A declaration that having regard to the clear, unambiguous and express provisions, sprit and tenor of Section 90 (3) read alongside section 84 (13) of the Electoral Act 2022, the 1st defendant, has deliberately refused to exercise the powers, mandate and statutory duty/obligation bestowed on him in section 84 (13) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“To immediately exclude, expunge and remove the 3rd defendant’s name Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the final list of presidential candidates contesting the 2023 presidential election for failure of the 2nd Defendant to comply with the mandatory provisions of section 90 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“A declaration that by operation of law and having regard to the clear, unambiguous and express provisions, sprit and tenor of Section 90 (3) read alongside section 84 (13) of the Electoral Act 2022, the 3rd defendant Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not a candidate for the 2023 Presidential election.

“He is automatically excluded, expunged, and removed from participating in the 2023 presidential election for failure of the 2nd Defendant to comply with the mandatory provisions of section 90 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022 in nominating the 3rd defendant as its presidential candidate.

“An order of mandamus directing and compelling 1st defendant to exercise the powers, mandate and statutory duty/ obligation bestowed on him in section 84 (13) of the Electoral Act 2022, to immediately exclude, expunge and remove the 3rd Defendant’s name Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the final list of presidential candidates contesting the 2023 presidential election for failure of the 2nd Defendant to comply with the mandatory provisions of section 90 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022 in nominating the 3rd defendant as its presidential candidate.

“An order nullifying and setting aside as illegal, null and void, the nomination of the 3rd defendant as the presidential candidate of the 2nd defendant for failure of the 2nd defendant to comply with the mandatory provisions of section 90 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022.”

2023: Wike, aggrieved PDP governors to work for Bola Tinubu

Meanwhile, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will not be supported by five of the party's governors in his quest to be the next president of Nigeria.

Four of the party's governors have decided to pitch their tent with Tinubu ahead of the 2023 elections.

While the remaining governor is said to be rooting for the emergence of Labour Party's Peter Obi at the polls.

2023: Tinubu risks losing Kano over APC crisis, says Ado-Doguwa

On his part, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has raised the alarm over the crisis rocking the APC in Kano state, warning that the ruling party may lose the presidential election in the state in 2023.

Ado-Doguwa made the comment at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, November 4.

According to him, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had left the APC structure in Kano in the hands of those who were disorganising the party.

Source: Legit.ng