Former Enugu state governor Ken Nnamani has simply made it known that the Yoruba are not the problems of the Igbo

In a long piece, he x-rayed the relationship between the Igbo and the Yoruba and urged them to face the reality of the incoming President Bola Tinubu

Nnamani predicted further that the two major political parties will lose the forthcoming presidential election in 2023

The former Governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani has said that it is not late for the Igbo to reflect on and carefully X-Ray the looming reality of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his long piece, “the Igbo Insularity and its Yoruba Wahala,” Nnamani asked Igbos several questions bothering on their relationship with the Yoruba, noting that the Yorubas are not their problem, Daily Independent reported.

The former Governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani urged the Igbo to shun tribe and work with Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming polls. Photo credit: Chimaroke Nnamani,Tinubu Media Office

He said;

“When you shift power to Yoruba, you don’t go to Kwara or Kogi, you go to Southwest. But the weakness of the South East zone is patently obvious such that they throw any bones at us and we bite.

“We must always be expected to show gratitude for any pittance. After all, we were spared with “no victor, no vanquished” We should be happy and don’t worry. We can always resort to spare parts and hugging containers. For this ongoing political expedition, my Igbo people have suffered the consequences of Sociopolitical Insularity. Confused by mediocre and cry, babies. Emergency Politicos. Whose ticket out of the burden of inferiority and underachievement is ethnocentric preachments.”

Two parties will lose the presidential election in 2023, Nnamani noted

He categorically stated that “the two political parties with emotional capture of my people will lose the presidential election. One a pure exercise in self-driven political catharsis, the order of a known abuser and denigrator of my people, The Nation also reported.

Although Legit.ng observed the former governor did not mention the names of the parties, it appeared that he was referring to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

He affirmed thus:

“The Igbo are out of the power echelon of an African State they helped found. Product of self-injury and own goal. We need a restart. Based on a paradigm shift. Careful but calculated risk.”

Nnamani cautioned that “the Igbo has to retrace the steps of Okpara and Awolowo, The United Progressive Grand Alliance. An Igbo-Yoruba Alliance. It is not late for the Igbo to reflect on and carefully X-Ray the looming reality of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng