Bola Tinubu and the APC have continued their quest to woo more states ahead of the 2023 presidential election

On Monday, November 7, Bola Tinubu arrived Niger state for a crucial meeting with the agro-allied and commodity groups

Niger becomes the third northern state Tinubu will visit in less than a month for consultative activities

Niger, Minna - The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu alongside his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima touched down Niger state for a crucial meeting.

According to a viral video sighted by Legit.ng, Jagaban, or city boy as he is fondly called was seen being welcomed on arrival by some of the party's bigwigs in Niger state.

Bola Tinubu continues his tour in Nigeria as he touched down Niger state for a consultative meeting ahead of the 2023 presidential polls: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's mission in Niger state

Legit.ng gathered that Tinubu is billed to have a town-hall meeting with the agro-allied and commodity groups in the state.

From all indications, the meeting is expected to host a conversation on the 2023 presidential election as well as talks on how to foster farming and farm produce in the state.

Prior to his latest visit to Niger state, Tinubu visited Kaduna, Kano, and a host of other northern states to intensify and solicit support for his presidential ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

