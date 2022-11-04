The president of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has thrown a swipe that the crashing value of the Nigerian naira.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a tweet made on Friday, November 4, the fiery preacher compared the value of the naira to the dollar and also some of the features of the two currencies.

Apostle Suleman has wondered why anyone would still believe that two heads are better than one considering the naira exchange to the dollar. Photo: Apostle Johnson Suleman

Source: UGC

In his tweet, Suleman wondered why anyone still believes in the popular saying that "two heads are better than one".

The preacher's tweet followed a pictorial analysis of the photos of Alhaji Aliyu Mai-Bornu, the first indigenous governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Dr Clement Isong - Alhaji Aliyu's predecessor which is characteristic of the Nigerian N1,000.

He tweeted this while embedding a photo of the two notes lying side-by-side:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"And someone still believes in ‘2heads is better than one’?Mtcheeew.."

This is compared to the picture of Benjamin Franklin, who served as the 6th President of Pennsylvania among other positions, on the $100 bill.

The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar has continued to elicit reactions from many economists and Nigerians from all walks of life.

In the black market, the naira is exchanging at N855 per dollar as of Friday, November 4, as compared to the official bank rate which is N439.38 per dollar.

Planning to 'Japa'? FG reels out moves to discourage Nigerians from relocating abroad

The increased migration of Nigerians to foreign countries appears not to be sitting well with the Federal Government.

The minister of state for science, technology and innovation said collaboration is needed to make Nigeria and Africa a tech hub.

Henry Ikoh also said that with the right strategies, Nigeria is a contributory factor in making the world a global village.

The ‘Japa’ syndrome and how it is affecting Nigeria’s economy

The 'Japa' trend has seen Nigeria lose a lot of skilled workers to the labour markets of the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Netherlands and Australia.

The emigration of qualified professionals has a far more damaging impact on Nigeria and sectors of the economy on a large scale.

Many who are today caught up in the 'Japa' syndrome say they have lost hope in Nigeria and believe the country practically has no promises for them.

Source: Legit.ng