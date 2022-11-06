Alhaji Yusuf Idris has commended President Buhari for touching the lives of the common man across the country

The APC publicity secretary in Zamfara said Buhari is the only one that initiated a social investments programme in the history of the Nigerian presidency

According to Idris, even those criticising the Buhari-led government have benefitted from these programmes

The politician added that the programmes, policies, and achievements of the current administration were not getting enough publicity

Alhaji Yusuf Idris, the publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, believes President Muhammadu Buhari should be applauded for his achievements so far.

According to the APC spokesman, there has been no president like Buhari in the history of Nigeria, Vanguard reports.

President Buhari has been applauded for his programmes and policies which have benefitted Nigerians. Photo credit: @MBuhari

Idris told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, November 6, that the president's performance in the last seven years is commendable.

He cited some of the achievements of the Buhari-led federal government, like N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer, TraderMoni and Senior Citizens’ programe, among others. He said more publicity needs to be given to these programmes and policies.

Idris stated:

"If you check you will find out that a lot of people had benefitted, but more public awareness is needed.

“For instance, in Zamfara, more than 200,000 people have benefited from these programmes in the last seven years."

Buhari's programmes have benefited Nigerians

He added that trillions of naira have been sunk into these programmes that have benefited Nigerians across the country, even those criticising Buhari.

“People are being credited directly from the banks including some of them criticising the government.

On the fight against corruption, the APC chieftain said Buhari has done a lot, adding that there are sustained efforts to combat the various security challenges facing the country.

