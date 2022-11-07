On Sunday, November 6, members of the Peoples Democratic Party's G-5 Governors' team were at Makurdi, Benue state's capital city for the flag-off of the party's governorship campaign in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The four governors led by their Rivers state colleague, Nyesom Wike met with the number one man in Benue state, Samuel Ortom.

Ortom met with Governor Wike of Rivers; Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state at the Makurdi Airport in Benue where he received the G-5 members.

The PDP G-5 governors were in Benue state to join in the flag-off of the governorship campaign with Ortom. Photo: Nathaniel Ikyur

Source: UGC

A statement signed by Nathaniel Ikyur, the chief press secretary of Ortom and seen by Legit.ng said that the governor was also in Benue to commission some of the projects in the state.

The governors in solidarity with Samuel Ortom were dressed in the Benue Unity traditional attire representing the three major tribes in the state. Photo: Nathaniel Ikyur

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ikyur's words:

"The four influential PDP Governors also known as G-5 are in Benue State to commission some projects executed by the Ortom-led administration and also lead in the flag-off of the PDP campaigns in the state scheduled for Monday, November 7, 2022."

However, quite remarkable about the governors' visit to Benue was the attire they donned after meeting Ortom.

The governors were seen wearing the Benue Unity attire - a traditional attire which represents the three major tribes in the state. The tribes are TIV, Idoma and Igede.

The PDP G-5 governors were led by the Rivers state colleague, Nyesom Wike. Photo: Nathaniel Ikyur

Source: UGC

The wrapper worn by the governors was tied around one of their shoulders while it was fastened with beads as they held their arrows.

Amid growing crisis with Atiku, Wike leads 5 PDP governors to top north-central state for 1 important event

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state led members of the Peoples Democratic Party's G-5 governors to Benue state

The governors were in Benue state with their Rivers state counterparts for the flag-off of the governorship campaign in the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state received his colleagues at the Makurdi Airport in the state's capital city.

For saying Rivers has good ties with Atiku, Wike drops bombshell, throws heavy allegations against ex-minister

Governor Nyesom Wike had earlier accused the former minister of transport of failing to deliver on project contracts awarded to him by the state.

Wike's allegation followed comments made by the former minister, Abiye Sekibo, that Rivers people have a good relationship with the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The Rivers state governor noted that Atiku Abubakar has a personal relationship with Sekibo and not Rovers state as a whole.

Source: Legit.ng