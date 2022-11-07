The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has explained why the party's flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, was absent at the debate aired by Arise Television.

In a statement issued on Sunday, November 6, Keyamo said listed three major reasons for Tinubu's absence at the presidential debate.

The APC presidential Campaign Council has said that Tinubu was absent from the debate due to his busy schedule. Photo: Bola Tinubu

PM News reports that the APC's flag bearer has been receiving several invitations from the Television state and all other media organisations alike.

He also noted that Tinubu has had quite a busy schedule and could not make an appearance at the event or send a representative - in the person of Kashim Shettima, his running mate - as he usually does.

Below are the reasons listed for Tinubu's absence at the Arise Television's presidential debate

1. Tinubu's busy schedule

According to Keyamo, the APC's presidential candidate has had a busy schedule since the flag off of the 2023 campaigns ahead of the election.

He said:

“Secondly, the busy and hectic campaign schedules of Asiwaju Tinubu will not permit him to honour all such invitations by different radio and TV networks, hence our decision for him not to start with one TV station and later ignore others."

2. Tinubu has been speaking to Nigerians shortly

In defence of Tinubu, the APC's presidential campaign spokesperson said the party's flag bearer has since been speaking to Nigerians directly.

Keyamo noted that Tinubu spoke directly to citizens when unfolded hus action plan as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

His words:

“Thirdly, our candidate had long before now realised the importance of speaking directly to Nigerians and shortly after unfolding his Action Plan as President embarked on Town Hall meetings beginning with his interaction with the Business Community and other stakeholders in Kano followed by the Town Hall meeting and presentation by experts last week in Lagos.

Tomorrow, he will be interacting with Agro and Commodity Groups in Minna, Niger State.

3. Tinubu does not want to be making selective appearances

Keyamo further added several radio and television stations have indicated interest to have the APC's 2023 presidential candidate on their platforms.

He noted that the party's campaign council would not allow selective appearances of Tinubu on some stations while failing to appear on others.

Keyamo added:

"Many radios and TV networks in Nigeria have indicated interest to host such debates and out of deference to other TV and radio stations, our candidate will not be making selective appearances in some networks, whilst ignoring others.

"As President of Nigeria, by the Special Grace of God, he intends to treat all persons and businesses fairly and equally."

Also thanking Arise Television for the invitation to Tinubu, the APC PCC spokesperson assured Nigerians that the party will continue to hold citizens in high esteem.

He said:

"Nigerians will hear from our candidate loud and clear through other forums.

“Lastly, out of profound respect for Nigerians, we urge all our party structures and supporters at the grassroots to continue to organise town hall meetings to educate Nigerians on the Action Plan of our candidate as we believe a grassroots approach to reach Nigerians will also be more profound.”

