Politicians seeking elective offices in the forthcoming 2023 general elections have been called to address the issues of Local Government Autonomy

The candidates were also asked to lay before Nigerians, their plan to promote and support development t through LG autonomy

This call was made by the convener of Media Professional for Good Governance (MPGG) on Friday, November 4

With the growing need to put Nigeria on the right path to development across every level of government, especially at the grassroots, politicians and those seeking elective offices have been urged to make their stance on the issue known to the public.

The Media Professional for Good Governance said that in the run-up to the much anticipated 2023 general election, it is important to note that Nigeria, is in dire straits owing to the debilitating leadership styles of successive administrations.

MPGG has said that genuine and faster developments stem from a working local government system. Photo: Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu

In a statement issued on Friday, November 4, by Wonah Odey, the convener of the MPGG, the professionals described the 2023 general elections as an opportunity for Nigerians to decide most of their political leaders - one that must not be toyed with.

Odey said the MPGG believes that even if the most credible elections are conducted in 2023, the leaders that will emerge may be constrained by the institutional bottlenecks that have clogged the wheel of national development.

Addressing the failure of most Nigerian governors to adopt calls and approval of local government autonomy by the people and the Senate respectively, Odey listed LG autonomy as one of the bottlenecks that have continued to stall development across the country.

His words:

"The local government councils are the closest to the majority of Nigerians at the grassroots. It is a known fact that more Nigerians live in rural settlements than urban areas and cities. Their most basic needs are therefore, supposed to be sought for, or impacted at the local government level.

"Development experts have roundly concluded that genuine and faster developments stems from a working local government system, or any other name by which grassroots governance is called.

"Unfortunately, Nigeria's local government system has not lived up to expectations, whether by default or deliberate machinations and manipulations. One of these is the obvious stranglehold on the system by state governors who represent the second and higher tier of government."

He further noted that the year-long efforts by concerned stakeholders to reverse the situation and free the local government from the grip of State Governors, have been less than successful.

A call to action from MPGG

Calling for more stringent efforts to put local government autonomy on the front burner of national discourse as the politicians and office seekers strut around the country seeking votes, Odey said the bulk of the votes that will get them elected will come from the grassroots.

He added:

"So, while we are talking to the politicians and putting them on their toes, we should consider the several recommendations put forward severally to breathe more life into the local governments.

"We urge our other partners and stakeholders to demand that candidates, especially gubernatorial, be made to specify their stance and make concrete, firm promises regarding local government autonomy.

"Indeed, State and National Assembly members and candidates, cannot be left out of this crusade. Their campaigns and public outings should not be made complete without questions and issues of local government autonomy tabled, addressed and tackled."

According to Odey, this has not been observed to be happening so far, yet it is in the opinion of MPGG that collective efforts in this regard will lay a good path to faster, broader development of our nation.

He also called on political rights crusaders, media partners, human rights groups, other civil society organisations, and serving and aspiring political office holders to see this quest for local government autonomy as a national duty, a patriotic assignment and a legacy worth leaving for future generations.

