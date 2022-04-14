Some members of the Nigeria Labour Congress staged a protest in Abuja against governors' move to oppose local government and judiciary autonomy

The activists succeeded in aborting a planned meeting of the governors of the 36 states across the country in a hotel

According to the NLC president Ayuba Wabba, local government autonomy is key to Nigeria's development

There was drama in Abuja on Wednesday, April 13, when members of the organised labour union stormed the venue of the meeting scheduled for governors of the 36 states to discuss the newly passed bill on local government autonomy.

The Nation reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) members staged a protest at the hotel where the meeting was expected to take place.

Members of the NLC stagged a protest in Abuja on Wednesday, April 13. Photo: Ayuba Wabba

It was gathered that the agenda of the botched meeting was the planned autonomy for the State Houses of Assembly and state judiciary.

NLC members were seen at the venue carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs while calling for state legislatures, judiciary and local governments.

The activists asked the governors who had arrived with the aides to quit opposing the autonomy agitation.

Speaking during the incident, the president of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, noted that the congress is in solidarity with an unhindered local government system.

His words:

“All of us could recall that the issue of autonomy and independence for these three arms of government to actually operate independently has been an issue in Nigeria. And that has led to a lot of challenges.

“I can say, as a matter of fact, it is because the local government system is not working. That is why the security architecture of Nigeria today has collapsed.

“There is no security anywhere because that tier of government that provides all the necessary information to attend to issues of insecurity is no longer functional."

Why local government autonomy is imperative, says Saraki

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had thrown his weight behind the call for local government and judiciary autonomy.

Saraki had made the commitment when he received senior officials of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) during his time as a Senate president.

He said part of strengthening local government administration is by ensuring that there is autonomy.

Insecurity caused by refusal of LG autonomy by governors, says ex-Benue commissioner

Surveyor John Tondu had accused Nigerian governors of being responsible for insecurity in the nation.

The ex-commissioner in Benue state said the state chief executives' refusal to allow local government autonomy is deliberate.

Tondu also stated that it is a deliberate policy of the governors to ensure the local government areas are starved of funds.

