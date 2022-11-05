Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo may soon be considered for a Nobel Peace Prize for his diplomatic influence in bringing peace to Ethiopia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to consider his former principal and ex-President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo in the proposed redesigned Naira notes.

Atiku made this call via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, November 5 while acknowledging and praising the former president's efforts in keeping the peace in Ethiopia.

The PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar vowed that he will nominate former President Olusegun Obasanjo for the Nobel Peace Prize. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

The former vice president said using his former principal's picture in the proposed redesigned Naira notes will serve as a source of inspiration for younger generations to come.

He wrote:

“Africa is blessed to have a statesman of such impeccable democratic credentials as Chief Obasanjo. A man whose image ought to be in the redesigned Naira note to inspire future generations of Nigerians to sacrifice for their nation and continent."

Obasanjo brings peace to Ethiopia

Former President Obasanjo is known for his diplomatic attributes and ability to foster and broker peace accords between countries.

During his time as president between 1999 and 2007, the ex-president was able to carry out peacekeeping missions in South Africa, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

Recently, he exhibited that trait once again as he was able to mediate and end a two-year rift between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front.

His influence helped the two parties reach a resolution to a cease-fire in what has become a bloody 24 months of civil war.

Hailing his diplomatic prowess, Atiku on his Twitter page wrote:

“On behalf of my family, I congratulate you, President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, for successfully ending the Ethiopia-Tigray conflict. And I thank God for the gift of wisdom and foresight He gave you, which you have used creditably to steer Nigeria and Africa on the right path. ”

"I will nominate Obasanjo Nobel Peace Prize" - Atiku

Atiku also hinted that his former principal deserves the Nobel Peace Prize accolade for his extraordinary role in keeping Africa united over the years.

He also vowed that he will nominate the former president for the prestigious accolade if the entry opens again.

Atiku twitted:

"If for nothing else, he is most deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize, and I will nominate him when entries are open for nominations."

Source: Legit.ng