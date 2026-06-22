A Nigerian lady celebrated as she earned a second master’s degree from Miva Open University with a GPA of 5.0

She shared how she hoped to get a PhD at 28, as she shared her experience during the Master’s programme and juggling her lecturing job

Her story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comment section to celebrate her achievement

A Nigerian lady, Oluwatomisin Okeniyi, narrated her academic journey as she bagged a second master’s degree from Miva Open University.

An excited Oluwatomisin, who earlier bagged a master's in marketing at 24, earned a Master’s in Public Policy from Miva University at 25.

A lecturer bags second master's degree from Miva University and aims for PhD at 28. Photo: LinkedIn/ Oluwatomisin Okeniyi

Source: UGC

Lecturer bags master’s degree from Miva

On her LinkedIn page, Oluwatomisin Okeniyi shared how she graduated with a grade point average (GPA) of 5.0.

She also shared how she combined her studies with her job as an assistant lecturer at Redeemer’s University.

His LinkedIn post read:

"B.Sc. at 20, M.Sc. at 24, MPA at 25, and praying for that PhD by 28. When I earned my undergraduate degree in Business Administration at 20 with a 2:1, I was proud, but I had a lingering feeling that I could do even better. I used that drive to push harder. By 24, I earned my M.Sc. in Marketing, graduating with a Distinction.

"Now, at 25, I am incredibly proud to announce my graduation with my second Master's degree, an MPA in Public Policy from Miva Open University. I finished with a perfect 5.0 CGPA and was recognized as one of the best graduating students. I have never, and will never, allow my age to put a limit on my dreams or stop me from achieving my goals.

"Expanding my academic horizons from Business Admin and Marketing into Public Administration has been a remarkably rewarding challenge. A massive thank you to Miva Open University. Their system gave me the flexibility to successfully juggle this MPA, my rigorous PhD studies, and my professional responsibilities as an Assistant Lecturer at Redeemer's University, all at 25.

"Getting to celebrate this massive milestone alongside my brother and my dad made the day even more perfect. Above all, I thank God Almighty for the grace, wisdom, and strength to keep pushing forward. I cannot wait for the journey ahead, including the upcoming conferences, new opportunities, future awards, and more wins. The marathon continues!"

A young lecturer celebrated as she bagged her second master’s degree from Miva Open University at 25. Photo: LinkedIn/ Oluwatomisin Okeniyi

Source: UGC

Reactions trail Miva University graduate's experience

Benedicta Otoibhi said:

"Congratulations. Oluwatomisin Okeniyi B.Sc, M.Sc, Mnimn I’m so proud of you."

Sedifio Patricia said:

"Congratulations on such a remarkable achievement. You deserve the spotlight, keep soaring."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng