A graduate of Delta State University (DELSU) has taken to social media to mention the grade she finished with

She mentioned that she had multiple Ds and 6 Fs in her 100-level and also shared a difficult 300-level experience

She also showed off plenty of awards she won from the institution in the viral post and spoke about her 400-level results

A graduate of Delta State University (DELSU) who had multiple Ds and 6 carry-overs in her 100 level has shared her final year results online as she wins many awards.

The young lady explained that she thought her result was not very good in the 100 level, but she was not too sad about it, as she had not yet understood the reason she was in school.

Lady with difficult 100 level experience at DELSU shows off academic awards online. Photo Source: TikTok/styledbyanthia

Source: TikTok

DELSU recalls 100-level results, flaunts awards

After her 100-level experience, she worked on her academics in her 200-level and took her studies more seriously.

She also spoke about an incident in one of her semesters where she went for an exam but did not write anything on her answer sheet and ended up failing the course.

She wrote on TikTok:

"Finished 100 level with plenty D’s 😔 and 6 Fs 🫩 and with a CGPA of 1.79 (a very bad result to start with). I did not really feel bad about it because I thought I was still too young to understand the reason I was in school."

"But in 200 level I realised my mother’s money cannot be in vain. I took my 200 level very seriously. But in second semester I wrote an exam and I did not write anything."

"I came outside crying to my friend (Sophia) that I will fail, that I did not write anything."

"The result came out and I failed that particular course which was my only carry-over in 200 level."

Delta State University graduate goes viral after sharing CGPA and school achievements. Photo Source: TikTok/styledbyanthia

Source: TikTok

@styledbyanthia spoke about her 300-level experience and what changed as she recalled having a lot of As and Bs in her studies and no carry-overs.

She explained:

"But as at 300 level I took my studies more seriously 🧐 I had plenty of As and Bs 😩 no carry-overs (and all thanks to Almighty God for that and a special thanks to a girl called Ufuoma who put me through in my studies)."

"400 level no carry-overs."

"500 level same thing."

"And I wrote all my 100 level carry-over without failing again."

"All I can say is thank you Jesus."

Despite her experience in 100 level, she finished with a second class lower from Delta State University (DELSU) as revealed in one of her posts.

Reactions as DELSU graduate win awards

lovis_perfumery noted:

"Congratulations."

Pj max16 wrote:

"Congrats my love."

Genevive said:

"Congratulations love."

Read the post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of Delta State University, Abraka, trended online after sharing her CGPA and academic achievements.

The lady, who is a wife and mother, revealed that she graduated with a 4.90 CGPA and won awards as the best graduating student in her department, faculty, and overall in the school. Her post also showed the course she studied and received wide praise from social media users.

DELSU student celebrates academic success

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady graduated as the best student in the Department of English and Literary Studies at Delta State University, Abraka.

She started her business in 100 level and faced financial challenges in her first year, but she kept pushing while studying. Despite serving as an SUG executive and holding other leadership positions, she still finished with a very high CGPA and became the best graduating student.

Source: Legit.ng