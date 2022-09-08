Anyone who knows Nyesom Wike well will know that his fashion sense has changed in the last couple of months

Known for wearing the traditional Niger Delta outfits in the past, the Rivers state governor has completely changed his looks

Amidst the ongoing PDP crisis, Wike's dress change has been one of the talking points as he appears on TV screens daily

FCT, Abuja - Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike will give Nollywood and fashion icon, Richard Mofe-Damijo a run for his money when it comes to wearing clothes and looking good.

Nyesom Wike's fashion sense is now top-notch amidst the PDP crisis. Photo credit: River state government

Popularly called 'Nyerishi' by his Ikwerre kinsmen, the governor's clothes have been subjected to scrutiny in recent times.

In the past few weeks, the Rivers state chief executive seems to have made a deliberate effort to change his wardrobe, while maintaining his position as one of Nigeria's best-performing governors.

Some Nigerians have been speculating that the Rivers governor, perhaps planned to use the outfits for his presidential campaign before he was defeated in his party's presidential primaries.

Known for wearing the traditional Niger Delta outfits in the past, Wike is now seen with exquisite suits, a lovely hat and walking stick.

The governor also knows how to mix his jackets (different and bold colours) with the right pants and shoes to match.

Wike's fashion sense changed drastically after he returned from his annual vacation in a Turkish island.

The governor has also remained a constant feature in the political space following his open disagreements with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

2023: Wike sends clear message to presidential candidates on votes from Rivers

Meanwhile, Wike on Saturday, September 3, made it clear that Rivers state must get something in return from any presidential candidate who wants its votes in 2023.

Governor Wike, during the inauguration of a road project in the state, said this time, votes from Rivers will not be for free.

He noted that if other states get offers from some politicians after they voted for them, Rivers deserves equal treatment in the next general elections.

2023: PDP governorship candidates visit Wike amidst party's crisis

Recall that 18 governorship candidates on the platform of the PDP paid a visit to Governor Wike on Tuesday, September 6.

The governorship candidates met with Wike at his private home in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The closed-door meeting lasted for about three hours (8pm to 11pm).

