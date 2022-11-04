The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party has taken a new dimension, a few months before the 2023 general elections

This is as the Oyo PDP leaders declare massive support for Atiku Abubakar while noting the state governor, Seyi Makinde is on his own

Pitching tent, the PDP leaders noted that Maknde is new in the game and cannot decide for them in the coming polls

The Oyo chapter of the national mandate group says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state is fully behind Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election.

The NMG is a support group of Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

Oyo PDP leaders ignore Makinde, pitch tent with Atiku.

Source: Facebook

Makinde is on his own, Oyo PDP leaders maintain

The group said it does not align with any suggestion that Oyo PDP will work against Atiku, The Cable reported

Adebayo Lawal, deputy governor of Oyo, recently said Seyi Makinde, Oyo state governor, supports Afenifere leaders in their choice of presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

Jumoke Akinjide, a former FCT minister and leader of NMG, said the state will support all candidates of the PDP in the 2023 elections.

Akinjide said the PDP leaders “vehemently disown” any counter-narrative.

Makinde is a newcomer, PDP chieftain says

Also speaking after a meeting of PDP leaders in the 33 council areas of the state, Wole Oyelese, a former minister of mines and steel development, said Makinde is speaking for himself.

He said:

“We are too sophisticated for that in Oyo state. Makinde is a newcomer in Oyo state politics but we shall continue to work for our party. However, we are working for Atiku in a special way.”

2023 elections: Wike reveals why PDP campaign posters in Rivers don’t have Atiku, Ayu’s photos

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike has said that the PDP presidential candidate does not want him and Rivers to campaign for him ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Rivers state governor said this on Monday, October 24, while explaining why the photos of Atiku and the PDP's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, have been missing from the party's campaign materials in the state.

Governor Wike also claimed that Atiku did not consult him before he picked members of his campaign council from Rivers state.

2023 Presidency: Tension as 4 more PDP governors threaten to dump Atiku, give reason

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new twist as four more governors reportedly threatened to dump the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to a report by The Nation, the governors said they will leave Atiku's presidential campaign if he accepts the demand for Iyorchia Ayu's resignation as the PDP national chairman.

Governor Nyesom Wike and his allies are demanding Ayu's exit before they will back Atiku's presidential bid.

