Atiku Abubakar's chances in the forthcoming general elections is threatened within the PDP and in the polity

Apart from trying to reconcile aggrieved members of the party, the party is struggling with the defection of major stakeholders who are joining the opposition such as APC and Labour Party

In fact, the women leader of the PDP in Zamfara, Madina Shehu, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday

Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state, Hajiya Madina Shehu, on Thursday, November 3rd, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, Hajiya Shehu announced her defection in Gusau after a meeting with Governor Bello Matawalle, Vanguard reported.

Ahead of the 2023 election, PDP Women leader dumps the opposition party in Zamfara state, and joins the ruling APC. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Buhari Gusau Garkuwan Fazbuk

PDP women leader dumps party, give reason

She said she left PDP due to lack of leadership style.

“I announce my defection to the APC together with women leaders of the PDP in the 14 local government areas of the state,’’ she said.

Governor Matawalle reacts

Responding, Matawalle described Shehu’s defection as a welcome development for the APC in the state.

“More defectors are coming to APC from PDP; very soon shall receive many PDP members including their leaders,’’ he said.

