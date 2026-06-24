Atiku Abubakar's camp criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for failing to protect citizens and ensure welfare

Tinubu should resign for not meeting security expectations, claims Atiku's media advisor, Paul Ibe

Ibe argued that Tinubu's administration lacks competence and is politically motivated in state policing initiatives

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s camp, has alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has failed to fulfil its primary responsibility of protecting lives and improving citizens’ welfare.

Atiku’s media advisor and spokesman, Paul Ibe, said President Tinubu should step down from office for not meeting the expectations of Nigerians.

He said Tinubu stepping down from office should be seen as an act of responsibility rather than weakness.

As reported by Arise News, Ibe stated this during an interview on the television station on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

“It’s not a sign of weakness for a leader to resign. It’s a patriotic act. Let me tell you why President Tinubu needs to resign. The primary responsibility of the government is security and welfare. Are we more secure now than we were in 2023? The answer is no.”

The former vice president's media aide dismissed the claims that the government is making progress against insecurity.

He argued that Tinubu’s administration’s efforts have fallen far short of expectations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku’s aide highlighted the continued captivity of scores of children and other victims across parts of the country.

He said that this is the evidence that Tinubu’s government has failed to secure lives and restore public confidence.

“Their best is just not good enough. I mean, we can’t continue on this journey of trial and error. The truth of the matter is that Tinubu is incompetent and he’s clueless. He came on board with no set skills. Nigeria is a very complex country, and to be able to govern this country, you need to be wired, you know, for that. He is not.”

Ibe claimed that the efforts to introduce state policing ahead of the 2027 elections are politically motivated.

Atiku Tells Tinubu What To Learn From Terrorists

Recall that Atiku criticised Tinubu's counterterrorism strategy for failing to adapt to evolving threats.

The ADC presidential candidate emphasised the need for Nigeria to learn from past tragedies to combat rising terrorism effectively.

Atiku's statement revealed a deep concern for Nigeria's persistent issues with banditry and kidnapping.

Atiku blasts Tinubu over Oyo school abduction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku criticised the federal government's response to the Oyo school abduction and faulted the distribution of rice to affected families.

The former vice president called for urgent rescue operations and prosecution of those behind the kidnapping incident.

Atiku, who also accused the government of failing to protect citizens, cited worsening insecurity and rising fear nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng