A man who registered for the JAMB examination many years ago got people talking on the internet after sharing an old receipt

He mentioned that he took p art in the JAMB examination conducted in the year 1989 and made other notable statements

The amount he revealed in the viral post and the receipt he shared drew the attention of many people to his post

A Nigerian man who wrote the JAMB examination in 1989 has drawn the attention of people to the low amount he paid as the registration fee for the exam.

He took to his media page to share details, including the location where the headquarters of the examination body was based in 1989.

Old JAMB receipt trends online as man reveals amount he paid in 1989. Photo Source: Twitter/nwoko_greg62705, JAMB

Source: Twitter

Man posts receipt of 1989 JAMB registration

According to him, his dad kept the receipt, and there are other receipts he has in his possession because his father carefully kept every document.

Speaking about the low amount he paid for JAMB registration in 1989, @nwoko_greg62705 wrote:

"₦55 was the JAMB registration fee back in 1989…… JAMB HQ was at 13 Hawksworth Road, Ikoyi."

"Sir Louis Philip Ojukwu owned that property before it was seized by the Federal Military Government."

Man who wrote JAMB in 1989 shares receipt, reveals amount he paid for registration. Photo Source: Twitter/nwoko_greg62705

Source: Twitter

"My dad kept every receipt that concerns us all. I have a lot of my old receipts."

He shared the receipt, which shows the total amount he paid for JAMB registration in the post, and it got many people talking online.

Reactions as man posts old JAMB receipt

@kolahinmi explained:

"Do still have the JAMB brochures of these years.I still one with green hard cover."

@daddytweens shared:

"Come and see the crowd na. I was there 1995, we suffer eh. The coming of Internet made life easy. And this generation if they stop doing what their fathers did can unite and do great things but their fathers of the set of 1960s won't allow them."

@kelechihenry528 added:

"I haven't been born in 1989 , even my mama never reach 20 years then."

@real_innocient noted:

"1989 was the year I came to Lagos, I was in primary 3 then."

@omobendel_ wrote:

"When money had value."

@otomporo8701 noted:

"The people who enjoyed it are the ones choking Nigeria today via looting."

@Ilejat noted

"That's equivalent to about 8k in today's Naira."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared an old school fees receipt belonging to her mother and revealed the amount paid during her school days.

The receipt, which dates back to 1993, sparked reactions online as many people compared the cost of education in the past with what students pay today. Many social media users who came across the post expressed surprise at the low amount.

University of Ibadan student reveals school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a PhD student of the University of Ibadan revealed that she paid about N316,000 as school fees for her doctoral programme.

The student, who is researching body shaming, mental health, and African music, explained why she chose to pursue her PhD at the University of Ibadan instead of studying abroad. She also advised Nigerians considering foreign education to carefully weigh the high costs involved.

Source: Legit.ng