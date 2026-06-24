A video of actor Ifeanyi Ezeokeke has surfaced online amid growing concern over his health

In the video, he was seen sitting helplessly as he stared at the camera, unable to speak

Many social media users tagged Nollywood actors they know, calling on them to come to his aid and praying for his quick recovery

Prayers are being offered for ailing child actor Ifeanyi Ezeokeke over his pitiable condition as he continues to battle an unknown illness.

The actor has reportedly been bedridden for almost two decades and is unable to work.

Reactions as Ifeanyi Ezeokeke “Ugo Shave” known for role in Conspiracy, battles illness. Photo credit@okwwuluora

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by brand influencer Emmanuel Okwuluora Okoh Onyeka, he mentioned some senior colleagues of the actor and called for assistance to help keep Ifeanyi Ezeokeke alive.

According to him, the actor has been down for 19 years and lost his father during that period. He also claimed that Ifeanyi’s mother was involved in a road accident and now has a metal implant in her leg, making it difficult for her to care for her son alone.

Emmanuel Okwuluora Okoh shares more

In the recording, Emmanuel also noted that Ifeanyi has not been receiving proper medical care due to poverty, and that their living environment is not suitable for his condition.

He further called for financial contributions to support Ezeokeke’s medical treatment and to build a small house for him and his mother.

Fans express concern for Ifeanyi Ezeokeke

Ifeanyi Ezeokeke “Ugo Shave” battles as for life, begs for funds. Photo credit@okwuluora

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video, fans expressed concern for the actor, noting that many practitioners in the movie industry suffer prolonged illnesses without adequate support.

They began tagging veteran actors in the industry, urging them to come to Ezeokeke’s aid and support him and his mother.

Others offered prayers and also corrected Emmanuel for mentioning only a few industry practitioners.

In his words:

“I am with legendary Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Ezeokeke, known as Ugo Shave in Conspiracy and many other movies. He has been down for 19 years. He has not really gone to the hospital because of poverty. This environment is not okay; we want to build a small house for them so they won’t suffer. His mother has iron in her leg; she was hit by a car, and his father passed away in the process.”

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Ifeanyi Ezeokeke's video

Here are comments below:

@realogebeiby commented:

"chaii I watch his film oo those days."

@soniaogiri reacted:

"When you’re soliciting for help and names are being mentioned in circle, you limit others"

@queenethenwerem said:

"I think this sickness is projected, , the saw he is the light and strike him with sickness. That is what I think."

@bigbabyfunny_ shared:

"Bollywood make una help this boy na why you people ignoreing this boy."

@winniefrancesebiuwa stated:

"He has been suffering for years, if he kpai now, them go begin post am."

Mr Ibu's family updates Nigerians

In other Nollywood-related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the family of veteran actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, updated Nigerians on the state of the actor's health.

Recall that the movie star's plight recently touched the hearts of Nigerians after a video of him bedridden in the hospital on his birthday circulated online. The press statement explained that Mr Ibu had undergone five successful surgeries and is currently recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Source: Legit.ng