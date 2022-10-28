Atiku Abubakar has continued his political engagements outside the shores of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections

The former vice president and PDP presidential candidate is currently in Washington D.C in the United States of America

On hand to receive Atiku on his arrival were a former Senate president, Bukola Saraki and Senator Dino Melaye

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Washington - Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has arrived Washington D.C in United States of America for political campaigns.

The former vice president arrived the US alongside the Director General of the PDP presidential campaign, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, former Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, and media mogul, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

Atiku poses for a picture with several PDP chieftains on his arrival in Washington. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

He was welcomed by former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Dino Melaye, Phrank Shuaibu, amongst others who were already in the US capital.

As part of his programmes and engagements while in the US, the PDP presidential candidate would be meeting with Nigerians in diaspora as well as with PDP members in North America.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He is also expected to meet with top Nigerian business leaders based in the US and later meet with young Nigerian professionals in the diaspora, among other meetings with the business community.

Atiku confirms meetings, engagements on Twitter

The former vice president also shared some details of his itinerary on Twitter.

He wrote:

“I just arrived in Washington, D.C, for meetings and engagements to build an economically stronger and more secure Nigeria!”

Chidoka shares photo of Atiku's visit to US

Similarly, a former aviation minister, Osita Chidoka who is on the entourage of Atiku, shared photos from the visit, with the caption:

“We are in Washington DC.”

2023: APC not a party to support, they are destroyers, Atiku declares

Meanwhile, Atiku has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as destroyers, adding that they don’t deserve to be supported.

Atiku who stated this while addressing party supporters in Benin, Edo state on Saturday, October 22 during his party’s presidential rally, urged the people to continue to be loyal to the PDP.

He said the APC has destroyed the educational system, economy, infrastructure and failed to address the security challenges facing the country.

Atiku vows to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity as PDP hosts rally in Uyo

Earlier, Atiku promised to rescue Nigeria from insecurity, poverty, disunity and youth unemployment.

He stated this on Monday, October 10 during the official kick-off of the PDP presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, said if elected he would fix Nigeria’s education sector.

He said the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and poor condition of the nation’s universities and welfare of university teachers will be addressed headlong.

Source: Legit.ng