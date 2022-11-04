The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been caught up in a scandal a few months before the 2023 general election

A firm identified as Legacy Logistics LLC Limited accused the former vice president of failing to pay $5.9m (about N2.6bn) fee used to secure a visa for him to visit the US in 2018

Reacting to the development, Atiku's spokesman, Paul Ibe, described the form as fraudsters and revealed their alleged "objective"

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has been accused of non-payment of a $5.9million (about N2.6bn) fee used to secure a visa to visit the United States in 2018.

A report by The Nation stated that the accusation was made by a firm identified as Legacy Logistics LLC Limited.

In a fresh letter written to the former vice president through a legal firm, Jurisperitus Associates, dated September 19, 2022, the Abuja-based firm alleged that Atiku was yet to pay the princely sum for the visa.

2023 elections: How Atiku allegedly refused to honour service agreement

The firm alleged that Atiku intentionally refused to honour his part of the service agreement despite repeated demands.

It reiterated that though Atiku’s trip to the U in 2018 was applauded by his teeming supporters, he did not pay for the services rendered.

Atiku's legal adviser reacts

Reacting to the claim, Atiku’s legal adviser, Prof. Maxwell Gidado (SAN), who was named by the firm to be in the know of the agreement, said the company did not procure any visa for the PDP presidential candidate.

He also said no agreement was signed with the company to pay $5.9million for the visa.

Gidado added that Legacy Logistics LLC Limited outsourced the service to retired Ambassador Kumba in Dallas in the United States, who admitted that what he did was not up to half a million dollars.

He said upon return from his shuttles to the United States in 2018, Atiku paid the aggrieved company some money for its “troubles.”

“No. These people are just trying to extort money from Atiku Abubakar (AA). I agreed that they came in 2018 and wanted to offer their services to assist Atiku Abubakar (AA) procure a visa to America," Gidado said.

He said the protest letter was an attempt to “extort money from Atiku.”

Why was it difficult for Atiku to visit US?

After a 13-year break, it was difficult for Atiku to secure entry to the US in 2018.

The development made him hire some legal firms and lobby groups to be able to get a visa to prove that he was not banned from America.

Meanwhile, Legacy Logistics LLC Limited said it is prepared for a legal battle unless Atiku fulfils his obligation and pays the money.

The letter by the firm was also published by Sahara Reporters.

Atiku's spokesman reacts

The spokesman for the Atiku campaign organisation, Paul Ibe, has also reacted to the allegation.

“They are fraudsters. Their objective is to extort money," he was quoted as saying.

