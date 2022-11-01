Akwa Ibom, Uyo - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is not slowing down his campaign, nor is he slacking in his consultative moves and engagement with stakeholders ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The former Anambra state governor recently visited Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state in Uyo to hold a strategic meeting in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

Peter Obi revealed that his meeting with Governor Udom centred on issues of economic policies and nation-building: Photo: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

In a tweet on Tuesday, November 1, Obi revealed that the meeting centred on conversations on nation-building as well as economic and fiscal matters.

His tweet reads:

"Yesterday, I met with my friend and brother H.E @MrUdomEmmanuel, the Governor of Akwa Ibom state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"We exchanged views on issues on national interest, nation building and particularly on the economy and fiscal matters."

Meanwhile, Peter Obi will be heading into the 2023 presidential polls as one of the top three contenders.

His candidacy has generated a lot of waves since his across the young demographic population of Nigerians.

Many political pundits and enthusiasts have described this development as a major turnaround in Nigeria's political history.

These pundits predict that the 2023 election will be keenly contested and might go down the wire if things turn out the way it is currently.

However, Peter Obi have political heavyweights to contend with, like Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

Source: Legit.ng