A Nigerian man has revealed how he wrote UTME three times and scored above 200 but was not given admission

According to his post on X, he scored an aggregate of 224 in his first UTME, 227 in the second, and 232 in the third

While sharing his ordeal, he expressed his confusion over the screening pattern of universities in admitting students

A Nigerian man has sparked reactions online after sharing his experience with the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) board.

He sadly disclosed how he was denied admission into the university despite getting above 200 in UTME.

Man who wrote UTME 3 times speaks

The man identified on X as @guezt4vo stated that he was yet to understand how universities screen students before giving them admission.

He revealed that he wrote UTME three consecutive times and got an aggregate of over 200 in all.

According to him, he got 224 in his first UTME, 227 in his second UTME, and 232 in his third UTME.

However, he wasn't given admission into the university despite acing the examinations for three consecutive years.

He wrote:

“I wrote jamb 3 times and in my three trials I scored above 200. First was 224. 2nd was 227. 3rd was 232. I don't know how they screen people for admission but I wasn't just given admission.”

Reactions trail man's experience with 'JAMB'

Netizens on X took to the comments section to share their experiences after writing UTME.

Fejo said:

"Writing jamb many times does not mean one didn't pass, I rewrote jamb because I was not given the course I wanted, not that I didn't pass it."

Adorable Teggy said:

"I wrote jamb 3 times."

Tunde Ai added:

"Who else wrote and passed that year Jamb made mistakes with results? I think 2013."

Aginas wrote:

"They send us go jamb lesson we go dey follow nyash. Shaliii tel me how we go tak pass jamb once."

