A Nigerian man recently revealed the results of a student who achieved an impressive aggregate score of 346 in the concluded UTME

He detailed the exact marks the student earned in each of the four subjects, attributing the remarkable achievement to divine intervention

The student secured 65 in Use of English, 95 in Mathematics, 91 in Chemistry, and 95 in Physics, putting all together to hit 346

A Nigerian man shared the result of one Eneke Caleb Chimoinou, who scored an aggregate of 346 in the recently concluded UTME.

The man, identified as Alex Onyia on X, showed the exact score that the student got in the four subjects while praising God for making the high score possible.

Brilliant Nigerian boy gets 346 in UTME. Photo credit: Getty Images. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

Chimomou scored 65 in Use of English, 95 in Mathematics, 91 in Chemistry and 95 in Physics, with a total of 346, as shown by @winexiv.

See the X Post below:

About UTME

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is a computer-based standardized test in Nigeria, conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

It’s designed for prospective undergraduates in Nigerian universities. UTME assesses candidates’ knowledge in four subjects relevant to their desired course of study, including the Use of English, which is compulsory.

About JAMB

JAMB is the Nigerian governmental agency responsible for the administration of the UTME. It oversees the admission process into tertiary institutions in Nigeria, including universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

JAMB’s mandate includes conducting the UTME, appointing examiners, and ensuring candidates are placed in institutions based on available vacancies, guidelines, and the candidates’ preferences.

