The deputy governor of Kwara state, Kayode Alabi, has lost his chief detail, Kehinde Obafemi.

Channels Television reports that Obafemi's passing was disclosed by the chief press secretary to the deputy governor, Madupe Joel, in a statement released on Wednesday, November 2.

In the statement, Alabi expressed shock over the sudden passing of the deputy governor's aide who was said to have died on Sunday, October 30.

The Kwara state's deputy governor has lost his aide. Photo: Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Source: Twitter

Noting that Obafemi died after a brief illness, the deputy governor prayed that God grant the deceased aide's family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The statement read in parts:

“The deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi described the sudden death of his Chief Detail, Mr Kehinde Obafemi as a rude shock.

“Mr Kehinde Obafemi passed away on Sunday 30th of October 2022 after a brief illness. He was until his death the Chief Detail to the Deputy Governor of Kwara State.

“Alabi prayed that God will grant the soul of the late Kehinde Obafemi eternal rest and give his family, friends and associates the courage to bear the loss.”

