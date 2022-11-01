The crisis in the Ogun state chapter of the PDP took another twist on Tuesday, November 1, as the party announced the expulsion of four party chieftains

Prominent among the expelled members is Otunba Jimi Lawal, a governorship aspirant of the opposition party

Reacting, Lawal, who was accused of gross misconduct, forgery, and anti-party activities, said his purported expulsion was a joke taken too far

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled a governorship aspirant of the party in Ogun state, Otunba Jimi Lawal, for gross misconduct, forgery, anti-party activities and disobedience to the party’s constitution.

A disciplinary committee set up by the National Working Committee of the party recommended Lawal’s expulsion alongside three others, Vanguard reported.

List of expelled PDP chieftains

Jimi Lawal Muyiwa Odebiyi Moruf Olajide Ademola Ojoye.

Why Jimi Lawal, others were expelled - PDP

Addressing journalists at the PDP Secretariat in Abeokuta on Tuesday, November 1, the chairman of the disciplinary committee, Barrister Tola Odulaja, said their expulsion was in accordance with the party’s constitutional provision.

He said Lawal disobeyed the party by organizing an ‘illegal’ rerun governorship primary in the state.

My expulsion from PDP a joke taken too far, says Lawal

Meanwhile, reacting to the news of expulsion, Lawal described it as a joke taken too far, The Punch also reported.

Lawal in a statement signed by Austin Oniyokor, Project Director, Jimi Adebisi Lawal Campaign Organization (JALCO), said “the purported suspension and illegal expulsion are comical acts taken too far”.

He questioned the PDP for taking such action when there is already a case in court and a definite hearing "fixed for 30th November, 2022”.

“We implore all our long-standing delegates, leaders, elders and stakeholders of the party to remain calm. All these shenanigans are no more than a storm in a teacup. It is will soon fizzle out," the statement reads.

2023 elections: PDP as APC, others make INEC’s final list of gov candidates in Ogun state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the list of governorship and state House of Assembly candidates released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shows the PDP has no flagbearers in Ogun state.

On Tuesday, October 4, the electoral body released the names of 13 political parties and the candidates in the final list.

The PDP appeared on the list as number 21, but the names of both the governorship candidate and the running mate were missing. The commission cited “court order” as a reason for the omission on the final list.

