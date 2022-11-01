IGP Usman Alkali Baba has told a Federal High Court Abuja that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has no pending petition or criminal matters with the police

The police boss made this known in an affidavit filed by his counsel, Wisdom Madaki, in response to a suit filed by a civil rights group

The group had dragged the IGP to court over the alleged refusal of the police to prosecute the presidential candidate of the APC over forgery allegations

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has no pending criminal matter with the police.

The police chief said this in an affidavit filed by his counsel, Wisdom Madaki, at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

IGP Alkali Baba Usman says Tinubu has no pending criminal case with the police. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Explaining why Tinubu could not be put on trial, Alkali Baba said the former Lagos governor had no pending petition and was not a suspect to the Nigeria Police.

Group drags IGP to court for refusing to prosecute Tinubu

According to The Nation, a civil rights group had asked the court for an order of mandamus to compel the police to arrest and prosecute Tinubu for perjury and certificate forgery.

However, in the affidavit in response to the suit by filed Madaki, Alkali Baba maintained that the police could not prosecute Tinubu without any known offence committed.

He explained that the two petitions it had against Tinubu were on allegations that had been adjudicated upon by the Supreme Court in 2002 in a suit filed by the late human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, Channels TV also reported.

The affidavit averred that since the alleged perjury and certificate forgery had been resolved by the apex court, there was no need for the police to reopen the matter.

The IGP said that the police did not need any court order to make arrests and prosecute since it derived its powers from the constitution and statutes.

He prayed the court to dismiss the suit brought against him and the Nigeria Police Force for want of merit and jurisdiction.

He also told the court that the plaintiff would not be prejudiced if the suit was dismissed.

Group's counsel reacts

Meanwhile, the counsel to the group, Eme Ekpu told Justice Inyang Ekwo that the counter affidavit of the police had just been served on him.

Ekpu prayed the court to give him some time to peruse it and reply to it formally.

In a brief ruling, Justice Ekwo granted the request and fixed January 19, 2023, for hearing of the suit.

The Incorporated Trustees of the Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy had dragged the IGP to court over the alleged refusal of the police to prosecute the presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu, over allegations bothering on forgery.

Tinubu: Nigerians react to IGP's statement

Opara Mathewz said on Facebook:

"The next election is not about Obi or Tinubu. It is about Nigerians who are tired of suffering and getting the same excuses from d people in power."

Abraham A. Ber said:

"Even the police know that he's not going to win so there's no need of wasting their time ."

Sabiu Ayinde said:

"Nigeria politicians and elites are the problems of this country."

Divine Alukah said:

"This country is not serious. Some cases should be followed strictly, I'm yet to understand our judicial system."

Julius F Abiodun said:

"Since he is the national leader and presidential candidate of APC, his sins are automatically forgiven."

Tinubu: Yoruba Council of Elders blasts Adebanjo over Afenifere's "endorsement" of Peter Obi

In another report, Afenifere acting leader Chief Ayo Adebanjo on Monday, October 31st, came under criticism for rejecting the endorsement of Tinubu by southwest leaders.

The leaders, including chieftains of Afenifere, Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) and other associations, said Adebanjo, who had in "his private capacity" endorsed Labour Party (LP) presidential Peter Obi, was on his own.

They emphasised that Adebanjo’s personal opinion and unilateral decision cannot be superior to the collective decision of respected Yoruba leaders who were at the Akure meeting hosted by Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

