Kano, Kano - Abdulkareem Abdulsalam Zaura, a senatorial candidate for Kano Central under the flagship of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) currently facing trial for a million-dollar scam has been declared nowhere to be found his prosecutor, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was disclosed by the EFCC on Monday, October 31 before the Federal High Court in Kano.

Justice Mohammad Nasiru Yinusa of the Federal High Court in Kano adjourned Zaura's arraignment until Thursday, November 10

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, Zaura, was reported to have also been absent for trial on Friday, October 14 for his first arraignment after being charged with defrauding a Kuwaiti of $1.3million.

Legit.ng gathered that Zaura had been given a favourable judgment by the lower court but the appellate overruled the initial verdict and sanctioned a fresh trial.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Waru, the legal counsel to the defendant noted to the court that his client was eligible to be absent from court as he reminded the court that his client filed an interlocutory application challenging the jurisdiction of the court,

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Waru further stated that his client was also not fit medically to attend court proceedings while noting that a medical report has been obtained to that effect.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge, Justice Mohammad Nasiru Yinusa ordered that an application should be filed to the court on when the defendant will be available in court.

Justice Yunusa, however, adjourned proceedings until Thursday, November 10.

Antecedent of Zaura's trial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered that Zaura had been tried before Justice Lewis Allagoa of the same Federal High Court in Kano but was freed of the charges leveled against him in June 2020.

The EFCC who were not pleased with the position of the lower court resorted to filing an application of appeal to the appellate court seeking redress to the matter.

A three-man panel led by Justice Abdullahi Bayero, ruled against the decision of the lower court and gave a fresh verdict ordering the re-arraignment of Zaura.

Source: Legit.ng