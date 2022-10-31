The Action Alliance Party in the suit is seeking disqualification of Bola Tinubu from the 2023 election on alleged certificate forgery

The party had asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain INEC from including Tinubu's name in the ballot of the 2023 presidential election

A move to stop the suit has been dismissed by the court, with the judge ordering the plaintiff to open its case of certificate forgery allegations against Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - An application filed by a factional group in the Action Alliance (AA) to stop the certificate forgery suit instituted against All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was on Monday, October 31 dismissed by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Punch newspaper reports that the bid by the group loyal to Tinubu and led by Adekunle Omo-Aje was rejected by the court from being joined as an interested party to defend the former governor of Lagos state in the certificate forgery suit brought against him by the AA party.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu, in a ruling on the joinder application of Omo-Aje and his faction, threw out the request on the grounds that conditions precedent for such joinder to be granted were not placed before the court.

Amongst others, Justice Egwuatu held that Omo-Aje did not establish his claim as national chairman of the AA and also did not disclose how his interest would be jeopardised if not joined as defendant in the suit.

Justice Egwuatu, while dismissing the joinder request, held that the group remains meddlesome interloper and busy body until their interests likely to be affected are clearly established.

In the ruling, Justice Egwuatu said that both Adekunle Omo-Aje and Ambassador Suleiman Abdumalik who filed the joinder application on behalf of their faction failed to satisfy the conditions on why they should be joined.

Besides, the Judge held that they also failed to make out a case in any form, to sway the court to join them.

The factional group had in the joinder application sought for dismissal of the suit against the APC and Tinubu on the ground that they (as officers of the party) did not authorise the suit to be filed in the name or on behalf of the party.

The judge thereafter ordered the plaintiff (AA) to open its case of certificate forgery allegations against Tinubu on Friday November 4.

Justice Egwuatu specifically ordered that witnesses in the suit must be brought before the court to enable it determine the suit within time stipulated by law.

