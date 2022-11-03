The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress is making sure its party retains power in the forthcoming general elections

APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, announced that there might be a slight change in the newly released campaign timetable

Meanwhile, the APC campaign council released an amended schedule of activities and timetable but Keyamo noted that further adjustments would be done

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, November 2nd, speaks on the development concerning the party's activities.

According to The Punch, Keyamo said that the newly-released schedule of rallies and activities of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is a working draft that is subject to changes.

The APC chieftain made this disclosure in a phone chat with the newspaper after he released a revised timetable hours after the original schedule was released.

Keyamo gives a fresh update on Tinubu's schedule, a few months before the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: APC

Source: Facebook

The campaign timetable is a working draft, Keyamo stated

In the schedule of activities, Tinubu is expected to kick off his inaugural rally in Jos, Plateau State capital on November 15.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

When quizzed on why the timetable was amended again, Keyamo disclosed the schedule of events and dates was a working draft, which is still subject to further adjustment.

He said:

“They are all subject to change or amendments as we progress due to human nature. Nobody expected the flood, for example. But it came, and all of a sudden, it slows down activities and all that.

“So this is a working draft. At least, we have a draft to work with. My final comment on this is that it is Ceteris Paribus. That is, all things being equal.”

Alleged certificate forgery: Tinubu has pending criminal case with police? IGP Alkali Baba opens up

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has no pending criminal matter with the police.

The police chief said this in an affidavit filed by his counsel, Wisdom Madaki, at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Explaining why Tinubu could not be put on trial, Alkali Baba said the former Lagos governor had no pending petition and was not a suspect to the Nigeria Police.

Tinubu: Yoruba Council of Elders blasts Adebanjo over Afenifere's "endorsement" of Peter Obi

In another report, Afenifere acting leader Chief Ayo Adebanjo on Monday, October 31st, came under criticism for rejecting the endorsement of Tinubu by southwest leaders.

The leaders, including chieftains of Afenifere, Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) and other associations, said Adebanjo, who had in "his private capacity" endorsed Labour Party (LP) presidential Peter Obi, was on his own.

They emphasised that Adebanjo’s personal opinion and unilateral decision cannot be superior to the collective decision of respected Yoruba leaders who were at the Akure meeting hosted by Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Source: Legit.ng