Ace skit maker Sabinus joins the many other Nigerian celebrities in grief to mourn the passing of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the first son of famous singer Davido

Mr Funny, in reaction to the report, shared a post on his Instagram page saying the hurt or pain can't be explained

Ifeanyi Adeleke was reported to have died on October 31, 2022, after his body was found submerged in the pool in Davido's house

Popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, better known as Sabinus, joins other Nigerian celebrities as he mourns the passing of Davido's son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The comic in the post shared on his page noted that the pain or hurt the parents of the little boy would currently be going through would be unexplainable at the moment.

Skit maker Sabinus joins other Nigerian celebrities to mourn the passing of Davido's son, Ifeanyi. Photo credit: @mrfunn1_/@davido

He further noted that words couldn't express it enough while capturing his post with a broken heart emoji.

Sabinus also, in his post, bided Ifeanyi a heartfelt farewell while describing him as a little angel.

See Mr Funny's post mourning Ifeanyi's death below:

See some of the comments that Sabinus' post about Davido's son's death stirred online:

@naijabet:

"This hurts differently and deep."

@flawlessnaturee:

"Abeg mk Una put Ifeanyi for live support for 3days straight with pastor eze’s prophetic tapes I can’t imagine anything else! What God cannot do doesn’t exist plus where is the cctv camera."

@em_mie_lee:

"This season is a very dark one."

@i_am_onyi_empire:

"Nothing makes sense anymore."

@pryno_official:

"May God grant him and his family the fortitude to bear the loss."

@call_me_jhessica:

"Rest in peace little one."

@upgradedwon:

"God why I’m pained."

Child loss: Wizkid deletes his album Release tweet in a show of solidarity to Davido over the passing of Ifeanyi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Wizkid joined many within the Nigerian entertainment industry to mourn the passing of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the first son of his colleague, Davido.

Wizkid, in an act of solidarity and support for his colleague Davido earlier on November 1, 2022, took to his Twitter page to delete his album-release promotional tweet.

The singer's fifth official album, More Love, Less Ego, was set to drop on November 4, 2022. However, with the recent grief that has struck the family of his colleague Davido the album release seems to have been put on hold indefinitely.

