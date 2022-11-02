The death of singer Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi, has continued to sadden many Nigerians, especially close friends of the couple

Just recently, Nigerian businessmen Obi Cubana and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest took to social media to mourn the three-year-old boy

Ifeanyi reportedly drowned in the swimming pool in his father’s Banana Island mansion and the unfortunate death is being investigated

Nigerian singer, Davido and his partner, Chioma, have continued to receive an outpouring of love and support after the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

In the late hours of October 31, 2022, the three-year-old was said to have drowned in the pool inside his father’s Banana Island mansion.

In reaction to the sad news, close friends of the couple, Obi Cubana and Cubana Chiefpriest took to social media to react.

Obi Cubana, Cubana Chiefpriest mourn Ifeanyi's death. Photos: @obi_cubana, @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest mourned by sharing a throwback video of Davido with Ifeanyi as the singer proved himself to be a doting dad in the emotional clip.

The socialite then accompanied the clip with a simple caption that reads:

“Ihe Anyi Chukwu.”

See the video below:

Obi Cubana sends message to Davido and Chioma

On the other hand, Obi Cubana penned down a lengthy note on his Instagram page to mourn the dead boy.

He wrote:

“I have NEVER in recent years prayed for a news not to be true, like this. I slept and woke up hoping for it to be a bad dream.

"Such a lovely boy, such a sweet boy! We all followed your growth!!! In a short term of 3, you gave us so much joy. IFEANYICHUKWU!!!!!

"The few things that give us happiness, the devil always finds ways to spoil it; WHY??l!!! And I ask again, why do bad things happen to Good people?

"David and Chioma, words fail me! But God will comfort and console us all!”

See his post below:

May God console Davido and Chioma.

"Where were they?" Fans react to video of Ifeanyi with his nanny

Following the news of the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, a video has emerged online showing the little boy with his nanny.

The clip, which was originally posted on TikTok and later made its way to Instagram, showed the three-year-old with his nanny on different occasions.

Ifeanyi was known to be an energetic little boy and he was seen playing with his minder. They appeared to have a good relationship.

However, the emergence of the video of Ifeanyi with his nanny only raised questions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng