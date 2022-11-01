The ambition of the APC presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has again been boosted, a few months before the 2023 polls

This is as the governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, disclosed that Tinubu will make a better leader in 2023 following his giant strides in the polity

In an interactive session with the Lagos business community, Lalong noted that Tinubu has a track record of turning waste into wealth hence he is the best man for the job

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been described as a man capable of turning waste into wealth.

The director-general of the presidential campaign council of APC and governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, made this assertion at the ongoing town hall meeting and dialogue between Tinubu and the business community/organised private sector in Lagos.

Governor Simon Lalong says Bola Tinubu is the best man for the job in 2023. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

Tinubu stands out among the rest, Lalong says

According to a report by Daily Trust, Lalong noted that Tinubu is the best among presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections because he has a track record of turning waste into wealth and building prosperity.

“For us in APC marketing Tinubu/Shettima to the Business Community is not a difficult task because Asiwaju is a successful businessman who has built prosperity.

”Tinubu is passionate about bringing prosperity to all Nigerians,” he said.

He urged the Business Community to support Tinubu because he is eager to partner with them in creating jobs and building a prosperous economy.

