Ibadan, Oyo - The Oyo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been thrown into the trenches as aggrieved members are not changing their minds in shunning the party's governorship candidate, Teslim Folarin, in the 2023 elections.

The Guardian reported that most of the aggrieved members contested for the party’s governorship ticket during the primary that produced Folarin.

The aggrieved members included Adebayo Adelabu, Akeem Agbaje, Azeez Adeduntan, Hakeem Alao and Adeniyi Akintola.

Adelabu had left the party to join Accord, where he would contest against Folarin and Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party. However, the remaining aspirants have urged their followers not to support Folarin.

This is revealed after the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu intervened in the crisis.

The aspirants insisted that the primary that produced Folarin was manipulated and flawed, calling on their supporters to support governorship candidates of their choice.

Tinubu, in a meeting with Oyo delegates, told Folarin that the governorship election is not a child’s play and he needs to visit the houses of aggrieved party leaders, even at midnight, to reconcile and build a united house ahead of the election.

“I want to tell you this: those of you having bickering amongst you must all come together and ensure it all ends. Let the crisis end immediately or you all lose the election,” Tinubu warned.

