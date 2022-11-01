Imo, Owerri - In the build-up to the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari said the Nigerian police have a huge task ahead of them and must ensure they uphold it to ascertain a free, fair, and peaceful election.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, the President said the current state of insecurity is the perfect timing for the police to re-evaluate their activities and strategise on ensuring the safety of lives and properties.

President Muhammadu Buhari said the Nigeria Police will be the lead security agency in the 2023 general election. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Buhari stated this on Monday, October 31, at the opening ceremony of the police conference and retreat in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

While speaking at the ceremony, President Buhari urged the Nigerian Police Force to shun any ounce of partisanship and remain neutral and apolitical during the forthcoming general election.

He also revealed that the police would lead the park of security agencies that will ensure law and order are adhered to.

President Buhari said:

“The conference and retreat will allow to discuss police as a lead agency for the election, for a credible 2023 elections, our democracy remains unshakable”.

President Buhari commits to police welfare

The President also reassured Nigerians that his administration would deliver the freest and fairest election in the history of Nigeria.

He said:

“My administration will leave a legacy of free, fair, and transparent election, I remain steadfast to this commitment.”

On the part of police welfare and reform, President Buhari said his administration remains committed to making it a reality.

