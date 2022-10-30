Atiku Abubakar has continued his political engagements outside the shores of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections

The former vice president and PDP presidential candidate is currently in Washington D.C in the United States of America

About nine senior Peoples Democratic Party chieftains are on the entourage of Atiku to the United States

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's former vice president and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is currently in the United States of Amaerica on the invitation of the US Chamber of Commerce.

Alongside his entourage, Atiku met the Assistant Secretary - Bureau of African Affairs in the US State Department, Molly Phee.

Atiku with ex-Governor Ihedioha at one of the meetings in Washington. Photo credit: @atiku

Interestingly, Atiku travelled with very senior PDP members in what looks like an engagement that would benefit Nigeria if the former vice president is elected president in 2023.

They are:

1. Aminu Tambuwal

He is the Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign council and the current governor of Sokoto state. He is a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and an experienced politician. His presence in Atiku's entourage is very strategic giving the key roles he will be playing in the campaign team and the Atiku-led administration if the PDP wins.

2. Bukola Saraki

He is a former governor of Kwara state, former Senate President and former chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum. Saraki is one of the advisers of Atiku in the campaign team. A thorough-bred politician, he is a formidable force within and outside the PDP and his presence in the campaign team is a plus for the main opposition party.

3. Emeka Ihedioha

Ihedioha is no pushover in politics. A former governor of Imo state and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He is one party man and a core loyalist of Atiku right from the Peoples Democratic Movement days. His visibility in the Atiku campaign team is to galvanise mostly southeast residents because of his huge popularity in the region.

4. Osita Chidoka

The former minister of aviation played a prominent role in the 2019 presidential campaign of the PDP as the chief agent of the party at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue of the collation exercise. A deep-thinker and analytical mind, Chidoka is the kind of politician anyone should have on their team.

5. Dino Melaye

The former senator representing Kogi West senatorial district has been outstanding as one of the spokespersons of the Atiku campaign team. Very vocal and articulate, Melaye has been a thorn in the flesh of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He has been very consistent in supporting Atiku even before the PDP presidential primary election.

6. Ndudi Elumelu

He is the current Minority Leader of the House of Representatives. Elumelu has paid his dues in Nigeria's politics. Having him in the entourage is a plus because of his vast knowledge of legislative procedures. He has also played a major role in getting his colleagues in the lower chamber to support Atiku's presidential ambition.

7. Raymond Dokpesi

A respected high chief and media mogul, Dokpesi has been at the forefront of those championing an Atiku presidency for many years. The Edo-born politician brings on board the campaign team an experienced perspective and calm disposition to political issues only people of his caliber can handle.

8. Phrank Shaibu

He is the special assistant, public communications to Atiku. His public relations expertise is very crucial for the former vice president ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Shaibu is very good at nipping in the bud any malicious information circulating about his principal. He has also been on the neck of the ruling APC, highlighting their failures as a ruling party in government.

9. Timi Frank

The Bayelsa-born politician is a former deputy national publicity secretary of the APC and a prominent youth leader in the south-south region of Nigeria. Frank has remained an ally of the former vice president right form their days in the ruling party. His presence in the entourage is a plus for the campaign team as he is a fire-brand politician.

Atiku's media adviser, Paul Ibe reveals why ex-VP is visiting USA

Recall that Atiku on Thursday, October 27 arrived Washington DC, United States on a working visit.

The visit will afford the PDP presidential candidate the opportunity of high-level engagements aimed at setting the pace for building an economically stronger and more secure Nigeria, according to a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe.

According to the statement, Atiku will be in the US for a week-long engagement that will opportune the frontline presidential candidate share his vision for Nigeria with US business communities and young Nigerian professionals in North America.

2023: APC not a party to support, they are destroyers, Atiku declares

Meanwhile, Atiku has described the APC as destroyers, adding that they don’t deserve to be supported.

Atiku who stated this while addressing party supporters in Benin, Edo state on Saturday, October 22 during his party’s presidential rally, urged the people to continue to be loyal to the PDP.

He said the APC has destroyed the educational system, economy, infrastructure and failed to address the security challenges facing the country.

