Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party says the manifesto making the rounds on social media is not his

On Monday, October 31, the Obi-Datti Campaign office released a 48-page manifesto containing seven major agenda

Peter Obi, however, stated that any manifesto that will be released will be released by him and him alone

The presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has denied releasing his manifesto ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

The former Anambra state governor made this known on Monday, October 31 via his verified 2.3 million followers Twitter handle @PeterObi.

Peter Obi said his manifesto will be approved and released by him while urging Nigerians to disregard anything contrary. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

As contained in his tweet he said:

"We have not formally released our Manifesto. I will do so personally. It seems an earlier draft copy under review has made its way into the public space.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Until I release the approved and final draft, please disregard what is being circulated."

It will be recalled that Legit.ng had earlier reported that the former Anambra state governor released a 48-page manifesto through the Obi-Datti Campaign office with the theme 'Our Pact with Nigerians: Creating a New Nigeria'.

The manifesto contained seven key priorities his government intends to face squarely.

His plan ranged from security, production of food, its security and exportation of this food.

The rumoured manifesto also contained restoring the polity with effective legal and institutional reforms by fighting corruption, expanding physical infrastructure, investment in technology, youth engagement and robust foreign policies.

Source: Legit.ng