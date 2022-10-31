Festus Keyamo has declared that Peter Obi of the Labour Party will lose the 2023 presidential election

According to the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, anybody Adebajo's Afenifere's endorses always lose

He said this after Nigerians referred to his tweet where he said whoever Afenifere endorses always loses

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Minister of State, Labour and Employment and Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has debunked claims he said whoever Afenifere endorses usually lost elections they participated in.

Shortly after Afenifere led by Pa Reuben Fasoranti endorsed and prayed for the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), some Nigerians referred to the tweet of Keyamo when Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere’s acting National Leader endorsed Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Keyamo gives one strong reason why Peter Obi will lose presidency. Photo credit: Sola Anifowoshe

Source: Twitter

Keyamo had tweeted:

“Propelled by a long-held animosity against Tinubu, in 2015, the Pa Ayo Adebanjo Afenifere endorsed Jonathan for President. In 2019, they endorsed Atiku. In both cases, they failed. Congrats, Peter Obi on this endorsement,”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When contacted, Keyamo said he wasn’t referring to Afenifere as whole but the one led by Ayo Adebanjo.

”What I said was that whoever Ayo Adebanjo’s faction of Afenifere endorses usually fails. I am not saying Afenifere as a whole. I specifically said the Pa Ayo Adebanjo-led Afenifere”.

Reactions as MC Oluomo shares videos of ‘Oyinbo’ campaigning for Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that reactions have trailed a viral video of some foreign ladies displaying the campaign shirts of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

The video was shared by the former chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

While sharing the video, Oluomo reaffirm his support for Tinubu and said that the former Lagos state governor will the 2023 presidential election by God's grace.

2023 presidency: Details of Tinubu's meeting with Yoruba leaders emerge

Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, said Bola Tinubu the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate, "offers the best opportunity to produce a government that will usher in a new era of hope, peace, security, harmony, gainful employment for the multitude, economic development, social and political stability."

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by the group's National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu.

Omololu said the group's leaders took the position following Tinubu's visit to Pa Famuyide Fasoranti's Akure residence.

It was gathered that Pa Fasoranti, Afenifere leader, and leaders from all parts of Yorubaland were present at the meeting.

Source: Legit.ng