On Monday, October 31, Nigerians woke up to the release of the manifesto of Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party's presidential candidate.

The manifesto seen by Legit.ng and themed, 'Our Pact with Nigerians: Creating a New Nigeria', was released by the Obi-Datti Campaign office.

In the 48-paged manifesto, Obi and his team listed what it tagged "Purposeful and participatory leadership nation rebirth based in our seven priorities'.

The Obi-Datti team have reeled out 7 key priorities to tackle should they win the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Labour Party

The Obi-Datti governance priorities are:

1. Securing Nigeria, ending banditry and insurgency and uniting our dear nation to manage our diversity such that no one is left behind.

2. Production-centered growth for food security and export - Moving Nigeria from production to consumption.

3. Restructuring the polity through effective legal and institutional reforms, to fight corruption and enthrone rule of law and all-inclusive and effective government.

4. Leapfrogging Nigeria from an oil-independent economy to the Fourth Industrial Revolution ($IR) with massive investment in new technologies.

5. Expanding physical infrastructure - with a focus on critical sectors like power, multi-modal transportation gas pipeline, etc- through efficient public-private partnership (PPP) reforms (unleashing growth-enabling entrepreneurship and market-creating innovations).

6. Youth engagement and human capital development that improves the quality of life of workers and families and productivity-enhancing education that empowers labour competitiveness.

7. Robust foreign policy that restores Nigeria's strategic relevance.

'Nigeria's presidency not retirement home for sick, aged,' Peter Obi issues strong Warning Ahead of 2023 Polls

Nigerians have been warned against handing over the country to presidential candidates who are either sick or too weak to handle the responsibility of governance.

This advice was handed to Nigerians by the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on Saturday, October 27.

Obi also assured Nigerians that he would work tirelessly with his team especially his running mate, Yusuf Ahmed-Datti to solve the nation's challenges.

Barely 24 hours to campaign flag off, Labour Party declares its financial status, appeals for funding

The leadership of the Labour Party called for financial support from Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential election campaign flag-off.

The call for financial support from citizens was made by the national chairman of the Labour Party on Friday, October 28, in Abuja.

Julius Abure while speaking during the party's Presidential Electoral Council (PCC) inauguration ceremony said that the party needs a lot of funding to carry on with its election campaign.

