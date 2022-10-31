Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has reeled out some fresh revelations about the PDP.

In his recent hangout with journalists, the pragmatic governor made some jaw-dropping disclosure about the PDP.

He exposed the dealings of his party colleague and presidential aspirant Dele Momodu

Rivers, Port Harcourt - In its recent media parley, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state called out his colleague and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Dele Momodu.

The Rivers state governor stated that Dele Momodu joined the PDP two weeks before the party's presidential primaries.

Governor Nyesom Wike recently had a media parley where he made a series of revelations about the PDP. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike, Dele Momodu

Source: Facebook

He said:

"Ask him, when did he come into PDP? He came into PDP two weeks to the presidential race."

He did not get a single vote in his state - Wike on Momodu at PDP primaries

Governor Wike further aimed a subliminal shot at the Ovation Magazine publisher, stating that he did not get a single vote from Edo state delegates during the presidential primary election of the PDP in Abuja.

He said:

"Not one vote, you just want them to recognise you as presidential aspirant and become a spokesperson.

"Someone who wants to rule Nigeria as become a spokesperson. If you don't have any job, say you don't have any job. I have job and I will continue to do my job."

He boasted that his loyalty remains with the party while stating that he has never left the party since 1999.

