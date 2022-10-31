Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, was present at the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the national leader of Afenifere, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, on Sunday

Fasoranti welcomes and rains spiritual blessings on the former governor of Lagos, who presented his manifesto to the Afenifere leader

However, some top Yoruba bigwigs witnessed the emotional moment, they included the governor of Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji, General Alani Akinrinade, deputy governors, senators, Afenifere state leaders

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Akure, Ondo - Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), met with the leader of the socio-political group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on Sunday, October 30.

The former governor of Lagos state paid homage to the elder statesman and received blessings at the residence of Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo state capital, The Nation reported.

Afenifere leader rains prayers on Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Some top Yoruba leaders and bigwigs of Afenifere are present during the open engagement with the group.

They included:

Biodun Oyebanji, Governor of Ekiti state

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu

Professor Isaac Adewole

Oba Olu Falae

Otunba Gbenga Daniel

General Alani Akinrinade

General Olu Bajowa

Mr Sola Iji

Dr Kunle Olajide

Senator Cornelius Adebayo

Bashorun Seinde Arogbofa

Senator Iyiola Omisore

Chief Bisi Akande

Dare Babarinsa

Chief Pius Akinyelure

Oyo Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal

Ondo Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa.

Chief Segun Adesegun, representing former Governor Segun Osoba

Senator Tony Adefuye

Senator Dayo Adeyeye State leaders of Afenifere and many others.

Atiku, Tinubu, Peter Obi: How PDP, APC, Labour Party will divide southwest votes have been revealed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dele Momodu, has said that the votes in the southwest region will be shared between Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Bola Tinubu of the APC.

The PDP presidential campaign spokesperson said only votes from Lagos will be shared with the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to Momodu, Atiku has a better chance in the south than Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu in the northern part of the country.

Tinubu vs Atiku: PDP loses 5000 members to APC in top voting bloc state

The Lagos state chapter of the APC has received no less than 5000 defectors from the PDP in the state.

The defectors were said to be Olajide Adediran, the PDP governorship candidate's "Lagos for Lagos" movement.

The state deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, received the defectors at the APC office in Ogba area of Ikeja in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng