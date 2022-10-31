Names of Powerful Yoruba Leaders Present As Tinubu Gets Spiritual Backings From Afenifere Leader
- Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, was present at the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the national leader of Afenifere, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, on Sunday
- Fasoranti welcomes and rains spiritual blessings on the former governor of Lagos, who presented his manifesto to the Afenifere leader
- However, some top Yoruba bigwigs witnessed the emotional moment, they included the governor of Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji, General Alani Akinrinade, deputy governors, senators, Afenifere state leaders
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Akure, Ondo - Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), met with the leader of the socio-political group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on Sunday, October 30.
The former governor of Lagos state paid homage to the elder statesman and received blessings at the residence of Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo state capital, The Nation reported.
Some top Yoruba leaders and bigwigs of Afenifere are present during the open engagement with the group.
They included:
Biodun Oyebanji, Governor of Ekiti state
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu
Professor Isaac Adewole
Oba Olu Falae
Otunba Gbenga Daniel
General Alani Akinrinade
General Olu Bajowa
Mr Sola Iji
Dr Kunle Olajide
Senator Cornelius Adebayo
Bashorun Seinde Arogbofa
Senator Iyiola Omisore
Chief Bisi Akande
Dare Babarinsa
Chief Pius Akinyelure
Oyo Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal
Ondo Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa.
Chief Segun Adesegun, representing former Governor Segun Osoba
Senator Tony Adefuye
Senator Dayo Adeyeye State leaders of Afenifere and many others.
Atiku, Tinubu, Peter Obi: How PDP, APC, Labour Party will divide southwest votes have been revealed
Legit.ng earlier reported that Dele Momodu, has said that the votes in the southwest region will be shared between Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Bola Tinubu of the APC.
BREAKING: Tinubu arrives Akure to meet prominent Afenifere leaders amid 2023 presidential election campaign
The PDP presidential campaign spokesperson said only votes from Lagos will be shared with the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
According to Momodu, Atiku has a better chance in the south than Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu in the northern part of the country.
Tinubu vs Atiku: PDP loses 5000 members to APC in top voting bloc state
The Lagos state chapter of the APC has received no less than 5000 defectors from the PDP in the state.
The defectors were said to be Olajide Adediran, the PDP governorship candidate's "Lagos for Lagos" movement.
The state deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, received the defectors at the APC office in Ogba area of Ikeja in Lagos.
Source: Legit.ng