Dele Momodu, has said that the votes in the southwest region will be shared between Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Bola Tinubu of the APC

The PDP presidential campaign spokesperson said only votes from Lagos will be shared with the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

According to Momodu, Atiku has a better chance in the south than Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu in the northern part of the country

One of the spokespersons of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu, has dissected the chances of the party in southwest states.

In an interview with Nigerian Tribune, the veteran journalist said only Lagos votes would be shared between the 3 leading presidential candidates in the southwest states.

According to Momodu, the leading candidates are Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Labour Party.

The PDP stalwart maintained that Peter Obi has no structure that will mobilise for him to have more votes, even in the southeast and that his chances are very low in the 2023 presidential election.

Can Atiku will southeast in the 2023 election?

He maintained that Atiku had killed a bird with one stone by picking a Delta Igbo and running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, suggesting that the PDP presidential flagbearer did not rule out Igbo, even though he is from the South-south.

Speaking on the chances of Atiku in the Southwest, Momodu said it would be a straight contest between Tinubu of the APC and Atiku of the PDP

His statement reads in part:

“When we leave Lagos, we go to Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo; in these places it is going to be a straight fight between Atiku and Tinubu. There is no question about that. So, it tells you that in the South today, Atiku has a better chance than Obi and Tinubu have in the North.”

