Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate has taken his campaign to Nasarawa state, despite security warnings

The former governor of Anambra state kickstart his presidential campaign with a rally in Lafia, ahead of the 2023 elections

A few hours before this development, Obi and his running mate visited notable leaders in the northern region of the country for further consultation regarding his presidential ambition

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Saturday, October 29, kick-starts a nationwide campaign ahead of the February 2023 poll with a rally in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital in the North-Central geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

Obi, his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed; national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure; and other members of the party’s 1,234 campaign council members arrived at the venue of the rally on Saturday in the early hours of the day, Channels TV reported.

Peter Obi and his vice, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed visited HRH Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi and exchanged views on critical nation-building issues. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The campaign will be held across all zones in Nigeria, Okupe noted

The Director General of Obi’s campaign council, Doyin Okupe said the campaign train of the former Anambra State governor will be massive across all the six geopolitical zones of the country, The Punch report added.

According to Okupe, Obi and Baba-Ahmed will crisscross the length and breadth of Nigeria from Nasarawa State to meet with their supporters popularly known as ‘Obidients’ in all parts of the country. ‘Obidients’ have held rallies in major cities to make a statement that they exist beyond social media.

Meanwhile, the calls for parties to suspend their campaign heightened in recent days while Atiku, Tinubu and other presidential candidates campaign councils are working to heed the development, the Labour Party insisted that the Nasarawa rally must hold noting all hands are on deck to tackle any issue during rally.

What Peter Obi needs to win 2023 presidential election, Labour Party chairman reveals

Barrister Julius Abure, the national chairman of the Labour Party, has urged Nigerians to financially support the party to prosecute the 2023 general elections.

Abure said the party is not as financially strong as other political parties he accused of pillaging public resources to fund their campaigns.

The LP chairman spoke on Friday, October 28, in Abuja during the inauguration of the Peter Obi presidential campaign council.

2023 elections: Peter Obi visits respected northern Islamic scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, photo emerges

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has continued to make inroads in the northern region ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obi, alongside his running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, recently paid a visit to Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, a respected Islamic cleric in Bauchi.

The former governor of Anambra state disclosed this on Twitter on Friday, October 28.

"While in Bauchi, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and I called on Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi," he tweeted.

